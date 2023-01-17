Power tariff hike protest: Sasria discourages infrastructure destruction

The state-owned special risk insurer said such destruction could be an added burden for South African taxpayers.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) on Tuesday warned crowds planning to protest against Eskom’s power to refrain from destroying infrastructure.

Different quarters of society - trade unions, businesses and political parties - called for a mass demonstration against the recent electricity tariff increase.

They bemoaned the National Energy Regulator’s decision to allow Eskom to implement an 18.65% price hike for the 2023/2024 financial year, adding that already cash-strapped consumers would have to pay more for electricity that they did not use.

Sasria said the country is still recovering from the devastating 2021 July unrest that cost over R32 billion rand in damages.

Sasria's Mpumi Tyikwe said it won't be able to handle another protest of that magnitude.

“Yes, we can deal [with] a level of close to R6 billion or R7 billion. We can handle that within Sasria but anything above that amount will again require the taxpayers to assist Sasria.”