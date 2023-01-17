Power cuts affecting CT water supply, residents urged to use water sparingly

Speaking to Cape Talk, acting mayoral committee member for water and sanitation Siseko Mbandezi said residents in Somerset West were left without water over the weekend due to prolonged higher stages of load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians are being urged to use water sparingly as rolling power cuts impact water supply.

Mbandezi said that the rolling blackouts caused the city's four largest reservoirs to run dry.

"It is really, really a serious matter and we do everything we can possibly do to mitigate the situation."