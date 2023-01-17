Pongola truck driver returns to court for bail application

Sibusiso Siyaya is facing culpable homicide charges linked with the deaths of 20 people when he crashed his truck into a scholar transport vehicle.

DURBAN - A Pongola truck driver is due to appear in the local magistrates court in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning after various delays in the matter of his bail application last year.

Sibusiso Siyaya is facing culpable homicide charges linked with the deaths of 20 people when he crashed his truck into a scholar transport vehicle.

A Road Traffic Management report said that he was driving recklessly for over a kilometer before the accident occurred.

Siyaya will on Tuesday continue with his bail bid, while the victims of the families want him to be kept behind bars.

The truck driver first ditched his bail application last year but this later took a different turn and he is now applying for bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the 28-year-old was expected to proceed with his application on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara: "The truck driver charged with 20 counts of culpable homicide returns to the Pongola Magistrates Court today. The matter was previously remanded for bail continuation. His bail application will continue in court today."

The State will be opposing bail and has previously labeled him as a threat to the general public.

The transport ministry plans to expand the N2 highway in the Pongola area with a R2.5 billion investment plan.