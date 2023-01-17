Police to investigate man's death during police raid in Joburg CBD

The victim's death led to a violent protest on Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD, with protesters barricading the road with burning tyres and stones.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said that an incident where a man collapsed during a police raid in Johannesburg would be investigated.

Rubber bullets were used by the police to disperse the crowd, which started the protest, with residents arguing that the victim, a 28-year-old Tanzanian man, was killed by the police.

Police said that should personnel be found to be at fault, they would be charged.

Spokesperson Ivan Perumal: "We've made sure that we have an independent body called Ipid. There's no link to the police, it's a government entity but it's not associated with the police. They're independent of the police and they will come here and conduct their own investigation."

Meanwhile, tenants at the building where the victim died during a police search and seizure operation said they were traumatised by the incident that took place.

Tenants who knew the victim said that he was a nice guy and no one had issues with him.

"He was a very chilled guy who didn't deserve to die," one tenant said.

Another tenant, who referred to the victim as his brother, said the victim called for his mother until he took his last breath.