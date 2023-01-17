Police monitoring Joburg CBD after destructive protests

Scores of people took to the streets on Monday, demanding answers from the police regarding a Tanzanian man's death.

JOHANNESBURG - Metro police are still monitoring the streets of Johannesburg central following a protest sparked by the death of a 28-year-old man during a police search and seizure operation.

SAPS officers remove stones from a thoroughfare in the CBD in Johannesburg, on 16 January 2023 as residents look on from a building during disturbances with residents following the death of a drug dealer during a police raid. Picture: Marco Longari/AFP

Police alleged the Tanzanian man collapsed and died at his apartment on Monday after they searched his home for drugs and other substances.

Police said they received information about a man dealing in drugs at the Panama House apartment building.

Commissioner Street in the Joburg CBD was barricaded with burning tyres and debris at Goud Street due to protest action on 16 January 2023. Picture: @JoburgMPD/Twitter

While many say police are not being honest with how the 28-year-old man died, authorities are still keeping a close watch on the area, out of fear another protest may ensue.

The protest left Commissioner Street in shambles, with debris still lying on the side of the road, and pieces of shattered glass scattered across the street.

Cleaners have begun sweeping the glass, but say they will need the municipality to assist with the remaining debris.

Meanwhile, several residents who stay at the Panama House apartment building claim the police are responsible for Monday's protest. The police say the incident is being investigated.