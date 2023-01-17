Part 2 of Zuma vs Ramaphosa legal showdown set to play out in court

President Cyril Ramaphosa secured an urgent interdict from a full bench of the court on Monday, allowing him not to appear before a criminal court this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The second leg of the showdown between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, will now have to play out in the High Court in Johannesburg before the former president can continue with his private prosecution.

Zuma is attempting to privately prosecute his successor for allegedly being an accessory after the fact in his case against State prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan. He claims the former leaked his medical records to the latter.

On Monday, the court found that Ramaphosa's legal team successfully proved the urgency required for an interdict.

"Pending the final determination of Part B, the first respondent is interdicted from taking any further steps to give effect to the nolle prosequi certificates of 21 November, 2022 and 6 June, 2022," deputy judge president Roland Sutherland said.

But the Jacob Zuma Foundation's Mzwanele Manyi said that Zuma may not accept the judgment.

"This looks like a cooked judgment...so the lawyers are going to look into it because it has violated all the fundamentals of law. You can't have a situation where a judge makes a determination to put a civil court and a criminal court on the same scale," said Manyi.

The court ruled that all parties in the matter should approach the office of the deputy judge president to arrange a date for the next leg of the court case.