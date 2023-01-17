Parliament violated its oversight role when it rejected Section 89 report: ATM

The ATM has been granted an audience before a full bench of the Western Cape High Court next month.

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said that Parliament had shunned its oversight role by rejecting a Section 89 panel report which probed misconduct allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It has now been granted an audience before a full bench of the Western Cape High Court next month, to ask that the decision be overturned, as well as the decision to hold the vote in secret.

It’s one of two matters opposition parties are embarking on to challenge last year’s decision by the National Assembly not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry following findings by an independent legal panel related to the theft of foreign currency from the president’s farm, Phala Phala.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have gone directly to the Constitutional Court with similar complaints.

The ATM wants the High Court to review and set aside Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s decision for a secret ballot and to declare it unconstitutional and invalid.

It also wants the court to declare the proceedings of the special sitting on 13 December that rejected the Section 89 panel report, invalid.

ATM president, Vuyo Zungula, said that the party could not accept Parliament’s actions in this regard.

"The decision by the National Assembly not to proceed with an inquiry on the Section 89 process whereas there’s an independent panel report that clearly states that the matter is worth investigating, we view that decision as well as irrational and it has in a way violated Parliament’s duty of oversight."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a separate case in the Constitutional Court, seeking to review the findings of the Section 89 panel.

Zungula said that the party had run out of parliamentary options to hold the president accountable, and approaching the court was now its only recourse.