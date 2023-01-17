Paarl residents need to do more to protect children: Community leader

Community leader Edgar Petersen's comments came after the body of a girl, 10, was discovered at a house in Mbekweni in Paarl just over a week ago.

Residents of Paarl must do more to ensure that the Boland town's women and children are protected, a local community leader, Edgar Petersen, has said.



Petersen's comments came after the body of a girl, 10, was discovered at a house in Mbekweni in Paarl just over a week ago.

It's believed an accused in the murder, a relative of the deceased, then handed himself over to police.

He appeared in court on Monday, a day after little Lihle Zenzile was laid to rest.

It's the second child murder in that region in as many months.

In September, the body of Tamia Botha, four, was found on a school field. Her family had reported her missing a day before at the Paarl East Police Station.

Petersen said that he was very concerned.

"We will definitely sit down with the police to discuss what preventative measures we can take to better prevent these types of events from happening," he said.

"We will not tolerate these types of events in our area anymore and we will do everything in our power to ensure justice prevails."