New local risqué dramedy to hit SA screens in February
'Grown Woman' has been described as a story of self-rediscovery, family, love, grief and adventure.
CAPE TOWN – A new local risqué series will be hitting South African screens in February.
Combining drama and comedy, Grown Woman has been described as a story of self-rediscovery, family, love, grief and adventure.
"They say life begins at 40, but for Tina Hlatshwayo, life begins at 49, a year into widowhood – and with a much younger, very hot new lover. But how will her family and friends react to her newfound groove?" reads the synopsis.
🚨 New show alert! 🚨' 1Magic (@1MagicTV) January 16, 2023
We shall keep things saucy on Friday nights with the risqué new dramedy, Grown Woman, following Tina as she finds her new groove.
Friday, 03 February at 21:30 on #1Magic is where you should be. Read more here: https://t.co/fzBLawpFsE pic.twitter.com/i6tQi5ji7Q
Award-winning actor Linda Sokhulu (Housekeepers, Umkhokha) plays the lead role of Tina.
She’s joined by Bohang Moeko (Ring of Lies, The Queen); Sandile Mahlangu(Isithembiso, Noughts and Crosses); Bahumi Mhlongo (Living the Dream with Somizi, Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story); Nandi Nyembe (Isibaya, Reyka); and Hlubi Mboya (It’s Complicated).
The series premiers on 3 February 2023 on 1 Magic at 21.30pm.