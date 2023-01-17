Go

New local risqué dramedy to hit SA screens in February

'Grown Woman' has been described as a story of self-rediscovery, family, love, grief and adventure.

Actors Linda Sokhulu and Bohang Moeko. Picture credit: 1Magic
17 January 2023 16:18

CAPE TOWN – A new local risqué series will be hitting South African screens in February.

Combining drama and comedy, Grown Woman has been described as a story of self-rediscovery, family, love, grief and adventure.

"They say life begins at 40, but for Tina Hlatshwayo, life begins at 49, a year into widowhood – and with a much younger, very hot new lover. But how will her family and friends react to her newfound groove?" reads the synopsis.

Award-winning actor Linda Sokhulu (Housekeepers, Umkhokha) plays the lead role of Tina.

She’s joined by Bohang Moeko (Ring of Lies, The Queen); Sandile Mahlangu(Isithembiso, Noughts and Crosses); Bahumi Mhlongo (Living the Dream with Somizi, Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story); Nandi Nyembe (Isibaya, Reyka); and Hlubi Mboya (It’s Complicated).

The series premiers on 3 February 2023 on 1 Magic at 21.30pm.

