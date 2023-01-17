Leaders Sundowns stretch winning run to 11 matches

Victory gave Sundowns a 14-point advantage over Richards Bay, entering the second half of the 30-round season with third-placed SuperSport two points further behind.

JOHANNESBURG - Neo Maema scored as leaders Mamelodi Sundowns stretched a South African Premiership winning run to 11 matches by edging SuperSport United 1-0 in a Pretoria derby on Monday.



Seeking a record-extending sixth straight title, Sundowns last lost in the league on 2 September last year, away to SuperSport.

Victory gave Sundowns a 14-point advantage over Richards Bay entering the second half of the 30-round season with third-placed SuperSport two points further behind.

Maema scored his fourth league goal of the season on 43 minutes, hammering the ball past Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova after Cassius Mailula pushed it across the goalmouth.

"They (Sundowns) will win the title quite easily," said SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt, who guided United to three consecutive Premiership titles during a previous spell in charge.

"I commend my players for their hard work and honesty. We were the better team but failed to put the ball in the net."

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said both teams created chances and produced top-class football at Loftus Versfeld, a stadium they share with the Bulls rugby team.

"We planned well and we fought hard. Gavin (Hunt) is a top coach and we had to adapt swiftly to counter several changes he made in his starting line-up."