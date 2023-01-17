Landsman hattrick propels SA to win over Scots at U19 Women's World Cup

All-rounder Madison Landsman took a hattrick as South Africa registered their first win at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - All-rounder Madison Landsman took a hattrick as South Africa registered their first win at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The hosts defeated Scotland by 44 runs at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, thanks largely to a terrific bowling effort led by the leg-spin of Landsman, who finished with figures of 4/16 from her four overs while Seshnie Naidu and Jemma Botha took two wickets each.

Scotland won the toss and opted to bowl first. The visitors applied pressure early on and had the South Africans in trouble inside the first five overs as Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, captain Oluhle Siyo and Landsman were all back in the pavilion with the score on 20/4.

By the end of the powerplay, South Africa had registered 32/4. Kayla Reyneke and Karabo Meso steadied the batting and converted the deliveries into runs, the pair rotating the strike prior to Meso lifting a sloppy drive, getting her caught on 14 runs off 14 balls.

Reyneke held the innings together with her knock of 53 but was unable to find assistance from her batting partners apart from Jenna Evans who added 22 runs to the total. The hosts posted a score of 112/7 after 20 overs.

Jemma Botha opened up the bowling for the team, starting on a good note, striking early and dismissing Scotland’s Ailsa Lister in the third over. Ayanda Hlubi and Reyneke kept the momentum and had a share of celebrating the fall of wickets.

The Scots struggled to get any momentum going in their innings and were eventually dismissed for just 68 runs in the 17th over. Landsman sealed the match making a historic moment for herself as the first hattrick of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is recorded under her name.

South Africa won by 44 runs and will face UAE in the last group match on Wednesday, 18 January.