Joburg City Power moves to cut off non-paying business from power grid

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power on Tuesday said it wants to put an end to the culture of non-payment by businesses in Alexandra.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said only 4% of businesses and residents in the township pay for electricity.

Over the next three days, City Power will be cutting off electricity from defaulting businesses and houses that are illegally connected to the electricity grid.

Spaza shops, salons, taverns and petrol stations in Alexandra township will be the target of Joburg City Power’s revenue collection programme.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said such businesses had been given ample warning to settle their bills.

”We are not going to do negotiations today. We are not going to do negotiations tomorrow. We are going to cut off because that is the list that is already there where people have already received pre-termination letters.”

Mangena said the City of Joburg cannot dispense service delivery if people who can afford to pay are not chipping in.

He added that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department accompanied them for protection.