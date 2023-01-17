Gauteng water supply at risk as power cuts put water pump stations under strain

The City of Joburg and Tshwane say that their water towers are taking strain due to the prolonged power cuts, while the scorching temperatures have caused an increased demand for water.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa continues to endure rolling power cuts, Gauteng’s water supply is now at risk of running dry.

Both metros say that reservoirs are not filling up fast enough.

While Eskom has implemented power cuts to avoid a possible collapse of the electricity grid, the power cuts have affected services, including water supply.

Some water pump stations in Johannesburg and Tshwane need a consistent supply of electricity to feed the metro's water towers.

City of Tshwane spokesperson, Sipho Stuurman, said that in order to maintain a steady water supply, residents must adhere to level 1 restrictions and reduce consumption.

"Continuous load shedding is affecting us, and it is going to affect our ability to ensure that water is available, particularly in high-lying areas," Stuurman said.

The hot weather is also likely to put pressure on the grid as more people resort to fans and air conditioners to keep cool.