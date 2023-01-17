Gauteng premier's office keeping a close eye on Joburg CBD after violent protest

Protesters barricaded Commissioner Street with burning tyres and stones after a 28-year-old man, identified as Omari Hamisi from Tanzania, collapsed and died during a police operation.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said his office would be monitoring the situation in the Johannesburg CBD closely following Monday's violent protest.

Police said that officers conducted a search and seizure operation after receiving a tip-off that someone was dealing drugs in the area.

According to the officers, Hamisi collapsed and was declared dead on the scene.

Lesufi said that a pathologist did not find any evidence of physical harm to the victim.

But Omari's neighbours are accusing the officers who conducted the operation of brutally killing him.

Lesufi said that an undisclosed amount of money was found in his apartment, along with dagga and a white substance, believed to be drugs.

The cause of death is yet to be determined. A post-mortem is expected to be conducted on Tuesday.

At least 13 people were arrested during the protest, which saw a number of police vehicles damaged.