Food prices likely to rise as agriculture sector braves load shedding

Agri-SA CEO, Christo van Heerden, says longer periods of load shedding affect irrigation, putting farmers under pressure.

CAPE TOWN - Food prices might rise as the agriculture sector suffers due to high levels of load shedding.

South Africans have been suffering under stage 6 with no electricity for up to four hours at a time.

Eskom managed to bring levels down to stages 4 and stage 5 with 14 generating units expected to return over the course of the week.

Agri-SA CEO Christo van Heerden said longer periods of load shedding affect irrigation and put farmers under pressure.

"Poultry farmers also complain they cannot slaughter and that's why KFC and other fast food outlets are struggling to get the produce from the producers."

He said there's no need to worry about food security, but warned of a disaster if the extended power cuts continued.

Meanwhile, the South African Table Grape Industry CEO, AJ Griesel, said the entire grape industry relied on electricity.

"Things that are important to note is that our product is very perishable that's why we are reliant on electricity for cooling of the product post-harvest and the other important factor is to irrigate the vine, especially during very hot days."