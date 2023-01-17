Farmers worried about their future as power cuts add to operational woes

JOHANNESBURG - Farmers say that they are concerned about their future as power cuts prevent them from getting their products to market.

The country has experienced severe load shedding over the past few months and farmers say they are worried, especially those in the dairy sector.

Power cuts have moved to stage 4 but will escalate to stage 5 at 4pm as there is no end in sight.

Agri SA CEO Christo van der Rheede said that rising interest rates and other costs were adding to their concerns.

"Given that particular context, farmers now have to contend with load shedding, which really puts them under severe pressure, which makes agriculture a very uncomfortable business," Van der Rheede said.

But he said that farmers were fighting back.

"The industry is very resilient and very innovative, and we can also bring ideas to the table because farms have to have the land where extra solar panels have to be elected and where."