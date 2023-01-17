Experts declare global energy crisis at World Economic Forum

The 53rd annual meeting of world leaders, business and civil society kicked off on Monday, with close to 3,000 delegates expected to discuss the world's socio-economic issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Some energy experts have declared a global energy crisis amid growing insecurity in a number of countries around the world.

The dire prognosis was made during Tuesday's energy talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The 53rd annual meeting of world leaders, business and civil society kicked off on Monday, with close to 3,000 delegates expected to discuss the world's socio-economic issues.

A South African delegation is among the attendees, excluding President Cyril Ramaphosa who pulled out to attend to the country's electricity crisis.

Global leaders and experts warned of a worsening energy crisis as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for almost a year.

The war put pressure on oil and natural gas supplies as Russia faced growing sanctions.

Oil and gas prices skyrocketed as demand rose.

The executive director of the international energy agency, Fatih Birol, said more constraints were expected in 2023.

"Our world has never seen an energy crisis of this depth and of this complexity."

Despite the pessimistic outlook, Birol said there's an upside: "It gave a clean boost to energy development."

Meanwhile, the South African government is scrambling to cover Eskom's diesel costs as the power utility battles to keep the lights on.

