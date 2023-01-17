Eskom hopes to ease pressure on grid with 14 generators set to return to service

Eskom on Monday announced the drop in the load shedding level, after the country experienced six days of continuous stage 6 power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - Stage 4 power cuts have kicked in on Tuesday morning.

Stage 5 power cuts are set to kick in at 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that these changes would only be possible if the generating units return to service as planned.

"Over the course of this week, 14 generators are expected to return to service, helping to ease the pressure on the power systems. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 5am in the morning until 4pm daily, with stage 5 load shedding implemented daily from 4pm until 5am the following morning."

Mantshantsha on Monday said that breakdowns currently amounted to more than 16,000 megawatts of generating capacity.

"Eskom procured an additional 50 million litres of diesel on the sixth of January 2023. This fuel will be utilised sparingly to manage the pumped storage dam levels and to limit the amount of load shedding during the day."