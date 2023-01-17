DA wants Nersa tariff hike declared invalid and unconstitutional

Party leader John Steenhuisen accused Eskom and government of failing to respect and fulfil the Bill of Rights.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is the latest political party to join the legal fight to stop Eskom from implementing load shedding and declaring it unconstitutional.

The party also wants to interdict electricity regulator Nersa’s decision to grant Eskom an 18.6% tariff increase for the 2023/24 financial year, and a further 12.74% for 2024/25.

DA leader John Steenhuisen accused Eskom and government of failing to respect and fulfil the Bill of Rights.

Steenhuisen said he had instructed the party’s lawyers to apply to the high court for an interdict to stop the implementation of the tariff hike.

He said the increase had to be halted, pending a decision on the way forward on ongoing load shedding, declared inconsistent with the Constitution, and therefore invalid.

In addition to this, Steenhuisen said the party would be mobilising South Africans in the fight against load shedding during its ‘Power to the People’ march to Luthuli House next week.