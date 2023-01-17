CT fire crews extinguish Boyes Drive blaze

The city's Fire and Rescue Service's Edward Bosch said that their hard work paid off.

CAPE TOWN - A fire that broke out on the mountain slopes along Boyes Drive in the Lakeside area has been extinguished.

The blaze broke out on Monday, with crews on the scene throughout the night.

The city's Fire and Rescue Service's Edward Bosch said that their hard work paid off.

"City fire and rescue crews and well as nature conservation teams monitored and attended to minor flare-ups at Boyes Drives throughout the night. After an inspection of the area this morning, no further flare-ups or fires were observed. All crews were withdrawn from the scene."