CT bakery owner on load shedding pinch: It's been a horrific experience

CAPE TOWN - Rolling power cuts continue to have a crippling effect on small businesses.

South Africans have been suffering under stage 6 load shedding resulting in residents being left without electricity for up to four hours at a time.

On Tuesday, Eskom's managed to bring levels down to stage 4 and 5.

The ailing power utility says 14 generators are expected to return to service over the course of the week.

Palesa's Bakes and Treats is one of the scores of Cape Town businesses struggling to keep up.

"It's been a horrific experience so far, because losing 10 hours of production and time is not a joke I bake from scratch, so my stuff is freshly baked. I don't keep anything ready which I think would have been even more catastrophic because that stuff would have gone off," said Palesa Moopelwa describing her experience.

Moopelwa said she was forced to cut down on her offerings.

"It's been so bad to the point that I had to cancel one of my lines, my plant-based or vegan-based. I have to stop them because there is not enough time to juggle between dairy egg-based and the vegan that I'm making. So there is an entire line that I'm not producing."

Moopelwa added that products like her cookie dough go to waste as it defrosts after long hours of load shedding.