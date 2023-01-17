Bok prop Malherbe commits future to Stormers

While many players will be looking to further their careerd abroad after this year’s World Cup, Frans Malherbe said that he was content to stay where he was and wanted to add to the success of the United Rugby Championship title holders.

JOHANNESBURG - Rugby World Cup-winning tighthead prop Frans Malherbe has signed a three-year contract extension with the Stormers.

Malherbe (31) has established himself as one of the most respected players in the world in his position since making his professional debut in 2011 and his retention is a huge triumph for the Cape franchise.

Malherbe developed through the junior ranks, representing Western Province at under-16, under-18 and under-19 level before breaking through to the senior team as a 20-year-old. The man nicknamed Bud Spencer, due to his resemblance to the spaghetti western star of the same name, has only ever played for one domestic team in his career and will continue to add to his 126 appearances over the next three years.

Frans Malherbe has only ever played for one team and that's not about to change.



✍️ Three-year extension signed

Three-year extension signed
126 caps and counting

The more things change, the more they stay the same. One thing you can depend on in this crazy world is Frans Malherbe at 3.



'Frans embodies what we would like this team to be all about. He is already a DHL Stormers legend and will only add to that in the years to come'

Apart from his ability in the scrum and ruck, Malherbe’s value is evident in his positional play in defence and his leadership capabilities.

Stormers head coach John Dobson acknowledged that having a player of Malherbe’s class remain loyal to the team was hugely significant.

"Frans embodies what we would like this team to be all about. He is already a Stormers legend and will only add to that in the years to come. He is a world-class player who contributes so much more to our cause than just what he does on the field. He will play a vital role in inspiring the next generation," Dobson said.

While many players will be looking to further their careers abroad after this year’s World Cup in France, Malherbe said that he was content to stay where he was and wants to add to the success of the United Rugby Championship title holders.

"I am very happy to be staying in Cape Town and playing for the Stormers. The team environment here is very positive and I want to contribute to building on that and doing whatever I can to help the team continue improving," Malherbe said.