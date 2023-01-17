Banyana Banyana receive R16m boost for Women's World Cup preparations

The national team will feature in the Cyprus Women’s Cup and plan to play at least six matches before the Women's World Cup in July.

JOHANNESBURG - FIFA has given the South African Football Association (Safa) R16m towards Banyana Banyana’s preparations for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August.

READ: After Qatar drama, countdown begins for 2023 Women's World Cup

“FIFA has given the association R16m towards Banyana Banyana’s preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand,” said Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo.

African champions Banyana Banyana, who’ve been drawn in Group G, alongside Argentina, Sweden and Italy, are set to make their second appearance at the World Cup. Their debut was at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Banyana Banyana have won several Cosafa Cup tournaments, won Wafcon and been to two Olympic Games – London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The national team will feature in the Cyprus Women’s Cup and plan to play at least six matches before the World Cup.

“We will play in the Cyprus Cup later this month, and have programmes set up for players ahead of the first FIFA week in April. We are also looking at having a friendly match in New Zealand,” said coach Desiree Ellis.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Akhona Makalima has been chosen to officiate at the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

A total of 33 referees, 55 assistant referees and 19 video match officials (VMOs) will form FIFA Team One.

Makalima was the first certified female soccer referee in South Africa. She officiates for FIFA, the Premier Soccer League, the Sasol Women’s League, and the South African Football Association (Safa).

READ: SA's Akhona Makalima chosen to officiate at FIFA Women's World Cup