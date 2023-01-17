AKA plugs February for release of new album 'Mass Country'

Fans will be able to get their hands on Supa Mega’s music from 24 February 2023.

CAPE TOWN – Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, announced the release date of his new album, Mass Country.

Taking to social media, the 34-year-old dropped a few teasers of one of his songs, Prada, featuring Motswako rapper Khuli Chana.

This teasing strategy is for up and coming artist. If you trust your work just drop monna and stop this thing ' MTN 8 🏆 (@MuziBucs) January 13, 2023

I mean come on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 ' Thabiso (@RudeDuvu) January 17, 2023

Sampling the same songs yawn fest ' hateyall (@NtateSerei) January 17, 2023

its about time ' Mado Moyo (@MoyoMado) January 17, 2023

It's already on repeat 🔁 that's a HIT. 🔥🌞🥇 ' Mxolisi Dlamini (@Mxolisi46985726) January 17, 2023

You probably have the top tier producers in Africa. This is insane. ' LUDVONGA™ (@VonBoulevardier) January 17, 2023

Hope the song ain't ruined because of that ft ' TOYO (@Toyo035SA) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, AKA and his partner, rapper and television personality Nadia Nakai are living their best lives in the United States.

The pair took to social media sharing snippets of their holiday in Cincinnati, Ohio.