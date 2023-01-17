Go

AKA plugs February for release of new album 'Mass Country'

Fans will be able to get their hands on Supa Mega’s music from 24 February 2023.

AKA. Picture credit: Twitter
17 January 2023 15:10

CAPE TOWN – Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, announced the release date of his new album, Mass Country.

Taking to social media, the 34-year-old dropped a few teasers of one of his songs, Prada, featuring Motswako rapper Khuli Chana.

Meanwhile, AKA and his partner, rapper and television personality Nadia Nakai are living their best lives in the United States.

The pair took to social media sharing snippets of their holiday in Cincinnati, Ohio.

