1,451 fatalities recorded on SA's roads over festive season, Mbalula reveals

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday released the latest festive season road traffic statistics for the period between 1 December 2022 and 11 January this year.

Picture: ER24/Twitter
17 January 2023 12:49

JOHANNESBURG - A total of 1,451 people died on the country’s roads during the 2022 festive season.

The number of fatal crashes during the period between 1 December 2022 and 11 January this year has decreased by 13.9% in comparison to 2021.

This was revealed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during the release of the latest festive season road traffic statistics.

Speaking at a media briefing at the N1 Grasmere Toll Plaza on Tuesday, Mbalula said that more than 1,600 fatalities were reported in the previous period.

While the minister welcomed the decline, pedestrians have accounted for 40% of the country’s deaths.

The minister said that most crashes occurred during weekends involving minibuses, cars and trucks.

