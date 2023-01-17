1,451 fatalities recorded on SA's roads over festive season, Mbalula reveals Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday released the latest festive season road traffic statistics for the period between 1 December 2022 and 11 January this year. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula

Festive season road deaths

Festive season road death stats JOHANNESBURG - A total of 1,451 people died on the country’s roads during the 2022 festive season. The number of fatal crashes during the period between 1 December 2022 and 11 January this year has decreased by 13.9% in comparison to 2021. The 2022/23 festive season recorded significant gains in our efforts to arrest road fatalities. The period under review saw total of one thousand four hundred and fifty-one (1 451) people losing their lives on our roads. This is a 13.9% reduction compared to 1 685.. pic.twitter.com/LTIEzJ0FMy ANC SG & RSA MINISTER| Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) January 17, 2023

This was revealed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during the release of the latest festive season road traffic statistics.

Speaking at a media briefing at the N1 Grasmere Toll Plaza on Tuesday, Mbalula said that more than 1,600 fatalities were reported in the previous period.

While the minister welcomed the decline, pedestrians have accounted for 40% of the country’s deaths.

The minister said that most crashes occurred during weekends involving minibuses, cars and trucks.