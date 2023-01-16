'You made us proud': Miss SA makes it to Miss Universe top 16

Ndavi Nokeri was named by several pageant polls as one of the front runners to win the title.

CAPE TOWN – Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri flew the country's flag high on Sunday when she competed at the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans.

Nokeri made it to the top 16 of the competition.

The 23-year-old Tzaneen beauty was named by several pageant polls as one of the front runners to win the title.

“Congratulations on an outstanding Miss Universe journey. Our hearts are swelling with so much pride. You showed the world your magic since day one and we are looking forward to seeing you soar,” the Miss South Africa organisation said on social media.

Eighty-four women from across the world took part in the competition, but it was Miss USA who came out tops.

Twenty-eight-year-old R'Bonney Gabriel is an eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor.

“I am just over the moon about having this opportunity. I cannot believe it. It really hasn’t sunk in,” said Gabriel in a video posted on social media.

Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez, was the second runner-up, with Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, taking the first runner-up spot.

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant will take place next year in El Salvador.

This organisation should have at least given us top 10. They must bring back the previous org. ' Samke_Makhoba (@Samke_Makhoba) January 15, 2023

Well done mbhuri yale Tzaneen! You represented us very well. @Ndavi_Nokeri ' That Girl VEE (@Vee_Usiba) January 15, 2023

They robbed her of the top 5. This year pageant was a rip offf ' Daniel Dowding (@DowdingDaniel) January 15, 2023

Super proud of our girl #ndavinokeri ' Prince_Mo 🇿🇦 (@Lindohk_33) January 15, 2023