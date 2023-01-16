Umalusi concerned about rate of cheating during matric exams

Umalusi CEO said the council discovered many irregularities of cheating during its assessment of the previous matric examinations.

JOHANNESBURG - The CEO of the Quality Assurance Education Council, Umalusi Dr Mafu Rakometsi, said that he is concerned about the growing rate of cheating during examinations.

Dr Rakometsi said the council discovered many irregularities of cheating during its assessment of the previous matric examinations.

He was speaking during a media briefing on Monday morning held at Umalusi headquarters in Pretoria.

Dr Rakometsi said pupils and teachers implicated in cheating during the 2022 matric examinations were sanctioned.

He explained that the council uncovered cheating involving using phones in exam rooms, group copying and WhatsApp groups with leaked answer sheets.

Pupils who are implicated will have their results withheld pending the finalisation of their cases, he added.

“This is one important way of safeguarding the integrity and credibility of all the qualifications on the Umalusi framework and qualifications."

Despite this, Umalusi officially certified the matric results that will be released on 19 January.

