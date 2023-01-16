Two alleged fuel thieves found dead at Transnet tunnels in Joburg

It's believed the pair was overcome by fumes while trying to steal petrol from the pipeline on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people believed to be fuel thieves were found dead at Transnet tunnels leading to the pipeline near Kibler Park in Johannesburg.

The rail, port and pipeline company confirmed the development on Monday.

It's believed the pair succumbed to fumes while trying to steal petrol from the pipeline on Saturday night.

Transnet spokesperson Saret Knoetze: “This is a harsh reminder to the perpetrators that tampering with our high-pressure petroleum pipelines is extremely dangerous.”