State to call for harsh sentence for Tazne van Wyk's killer

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings in the case of the man who killed eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk was expected to start in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

In October last year, the same court convicted the man on 21 of the 27 charges brought against him.

Four of the charges related to Van Wyk's rape and murder, while the rest involved crimes in which the accused targeted minors and relatives.

It is for this reason that Eyewitness News is not naming him.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the State would argue for a strong sentence to be handed down.

The convicted was arrested in the Eastern Cape, about two weeks after Van Wyk went missing near her Elsies River home in February 2020.

He then led police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

At the start of his trial, he pleaded not guilty on all 27 counts, and has maintained his innocence, claiming that four foreign nationals were responsible for the little girl's murder.