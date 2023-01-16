Sacaa probing cause of fatal plane crash at Nasrec

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) confirmed that two people on board the training flight died.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) said that it had started with an investigation to determine the exact cause of a fatal aircraft crash at Nasrec.

Investigators were at the scene for most of Sunday, combing through the area and piecing together clues that would form part of their findings.

It crashed near a mine dump close to the FNB Stadium in the south of Joburg.

It's understood that the pair were flying from Grand Central Airport in Midrand on a round trip.

Sacaa spokesperson Sisa Majola: "Our investigations team is gathering further information as part of their investigation. The accident occurred in Nasrec, not far from the FNB Stadium, south of Johannesburg."