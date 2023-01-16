SA wheelchair tennis player Venter accepts provisional suspension for doping

The anti-doping violation for Mariska Venter took place in July last year at a wheelchair tennis event that took place in Belgium.

JOHANNESBURG – Wheelchair tennis player Mariska Venter has accepted a provisional suspension, after testing positive for sibutramine metabolites.

The suspension, effective from 13 December 2022, means Venter is ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned tennis events organised by the sport’s governing bodies while the matter is being dealt with.

Venter is currently ranked 2nd in South Africa and 36th within the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

She received a notification from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on 8 December last year in connection with an anti-doping rule violation, for the presence and use of a prohibited substance in the samples collected from her.

“The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed that Mariska Venter, a 26-year-old South African wheelchair tennis player, has voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension under Article 7.12.5 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP, or Programme),” read the statement.

The ITIA said it had sent the Paralympian a Charge Notice in relation to an Anti-Doping Rule Violation on 8 December 2022 under Article 2.1 of the Programme (presence of a Prohibited Substance in a Player’s Sample) and/or Article 2.2 (Use of a Prohibited Substance without a valid TUE).

The anti-doping violation for Venter, who also played the role of Eugenie in 7de Laan, took place on 2 July, 2022 at a wheelchair tennis event in Belgium.

“The sample was split into an A sample and a B sample, and subsequent analysis of the A sample found that it contained metabolites of Sibutramine, which is prohibited under the Programme, in the category of Stimulants (section S6 of the 2022 Prohibited List).

"Sibutramine is a specified substance,” said the ITIA.

The ITIA is the delegated third party under the World Anti-Doping Code of the International Tennis Federation, the international governing body for the sport of tennis, and a signatory of the Code.

The agency is responsible for the management and administration of anti-doping across professional tennis in accordance with the 2022 TADP.