Regional project plan set up to repair Joburg's flood-hit infrastructure

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said it had established a regional project plan to repair roads damaged during the recent devastating floods in the city.

Last month, homes, electricity infrastructure, roads and bridges were damaged when heavy downpours led to floods sweeping through the city.

Parts of Soweto and Roodepoort were severely affected, with sinkholes developing and bridges collapsing.

The roads agency said remedial work would begin on Monday.

All seven depots were now operating at full capacity.

The regional project plan includes the locations all roads and bridges damaged during the flash floods, as well as time frames for the repairs.

The agency said where reconstruction was required, its engineers would conduct assessments and onsite inspections.

JRA spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers said the agency's standby teams worked through the festive season to ensure affected areas were safe for road users.

"Road and bridges that have deteriorated and become unsafe have been closed to traffic, and where necessary, traffic diversion plans have been implemented."

The JRA said new designs and specifications would be developed, and a budget will be set up in order to appoint contractors to undertake the remedial work.