Ramaphosa to hold emergency meetings this week amid worsening power crisis

Ramaphosa had already met with the leadership of Eskom and the national energy crisis committee.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a series of emergency meetings this week in a bid to resolve the country's worsening energy crisis, his office said.

Ramaphosa cancelled his trip to Switzerland, where he was meant to lead the South African delegation to the World Economic Forum summit, to urgently attend to the crisis back home.

In a short statement posted on social media, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa had already met with the leadership of Eskom and the national energy crisis committee.

He was also expected to meet with leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.

ALSO READ: Steenhuisen requests urgent meeting with Ramaphosa over Eskom

South Africans have been battling with uninterrupted power cuts for weeks, with many being left without electricity for at least six hours a day, after indefinite stage 6 load shedding was implemented on 11 January.

ALSO READ: Stage 6 load shedding confirmed until further notice

The intensified level of power cuts have had a negative impact on various sectors, including healthcare and business.

The last time the president cancelled an international working trip was in September last year, when he was scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This was also after the country was also hit by stage 6 power cuts.