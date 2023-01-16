Ramaphosa granted interim interdict against Zuma private prosecution

The judgment means that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not have to stand in the dock this week as an accused.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has granted President Cyril Ramaphosa an interim interdict against the private prosecution brought against him by former President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa approached the courts for relief from Zuma’s private prosecution of him in his matter against State prosecutor Billy Downer, and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zuma has accused Downer and Maughan of leaking his confidential medical records in the arms deal case, and is charging Ramaphosa for failing to act against them.

The matter was heard by a full bench last week.

The judgment means that Ramaphosa will not have to stand in the dock this week as an accused.