Ramaphosa cancels WEF trip to Davos to deal with SA power crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to travel to Davos for the World Economic Forum summit, an annual meeting of world leaders, business and civil society which gets underway from Monday until Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his visit to Switzerland to urgently attend to the energy crisis back home.

Ramaphosa was scheduled to travel to Davos for the World Economic Forum summit, an annual meeting of world leaders, business and civil society which gets underway from Monday until Friday.

The president was meant to promote South Africa as an investment destination, a position many citizens believe we are drifting away from thanks to the challenges currently facing the country.

South Africa has officially been experiencing rolling power cuts every single day of the week since the start of the year.

The strain on the power system has forced Eskom to ramp up power cuts to stage 6 indefinitely.

The Presidency said that Ramaphosa was currently convening a meeting with leaders of political parties represented in Parliament, the national energy crisis committee and the board of Eskom.