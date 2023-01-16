Private power generation the only way to go: Solidarity

Solidarity joined opposition political parties and organisations in threatening to take Eskom to court over the crippling impact of the rolling power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's inability to alleviate the country's power crisis meant that South Africa needed to urgently head towards private generation supply, trade union Solidarity has said.

Indefinite stage 6 power cuts were implemented on 11 January.

The United Democratic Movement, Build One SA and Solidarity said it would be in court in the next two weeks.

They claim Eskom has failed to provide a comprehensive plan to resolve the crisis.

"Nersa has now agonised over an increase for Eskom but Nersa should be publicising every month to the public how many private generation registrations they've actually received and how many they've approved and as long as there's no visibility on that, we're sitting in the dark with no possibility of a turnaround," said Connie Mulder, head of Solidarity's research institute.

Mulder said that the president should have held daily briefings with members of his Cabinet before the country was plunged into stage 6 power cuts.

"We're in deep, deep trouble. The coal fleet is just simply at the end of its life, which it is officially," he said.

"You can do as much maintenance as you'd like, if you drive a car at 200 kilometres an hour for 40 years, stuff will break and that is what we're seeing happening and the main problem is we have nothing in the pipeline to be added. This was the DMRE's job but nothing has been done, nothing has been planned."