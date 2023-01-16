Police head out on foot to find escaped tiger

The search continues for a tiger that escaped from a camp at Walker’s Fruit Farms in the Sedibeng municipality on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Midvaal say despite a number of sightings of a tiger that escaped in the area, the animal still has not been found.

It is understood that the female tiger escaped from a camp at Walker’s Fruit Farms in the Sedibeng municipality on Saturday.

Police said a 39-year-old man and his dog were attacked by the big cat.

Member of the Midvaal council, Steven van der Walt, who is on the ground, said a police helicopter was being used in the search.

Van der Walt said teams were heading into the bush on foot.

"I don't think we'll bring in the canine units, due to the fact that it's a danger to the dogs and to the handler, because the tiger is totally unpredictable," Van der Walt said.

He said a number of sightings of the tiger were reported in different areas.

"It's highly unlikely the tiger could have been in all those places around about the same time," he said.

The SPCA in Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark said in a statement on Sunday their teams were working closely with authorities to ensure the safe capture of the tiger.

The SPCA emphasised to the community not to approach the tiger.