Parliament arranging special sitting to honour late Frene Ginwala

Ginwala, the country's first democratically elected National Assembly speaker, died on Thursday night at the age of 90 following a stroke.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament said that it was organising a special sitting to honour the late Frene Ginwala.

She was cremated in a private ceremony at the weekend.

Ginwala's tenure as the country's first democratically elected Speaker lasted over 10 years, from 9 May 1994 until 12 July 2004.

Several of the country's leaders paid her glowing tributes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described her as a "formidable patriot and leader" who was concerned about issues of justice until her dying day.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that Parliament's special sitting was among several events to be held in her honour this year.