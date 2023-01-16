NICD worried about an increase in measles cases in SA

This comes after a measles outbreak was declared in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Free State and the North West.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is concerned about the rising number of measles cases in the country.

The NICD’s Dr Michelle Groome said since last week, there have been 371 confirmed cases – with 140 of these in Limpopo.

Groome said that they're worried that these numbers could rise as children go back to school.

"I think what is of concern is that cases were down slightly last week, but remember we are coming out of the Christmas period, and we know that people over Christmas and new year don't really access testing as much. So, I think we are just a little bit worried at the moment, particularly for provinces like Gauteng where we are getting returning travellers coming back after the holidays."

Groome added that no outbreak was declared in the coastal towns, but parents need to be on the lookout.

"Parents just need to be vigilant and make sure that their children's vaccination is up to date."