Meet the housemates of Big Brother Titans

Cape Town – The 20 contestants taking part in the Big Brother Titans reality television show have been revealed.

The show, which premiered on Sunday, will for the first time see participants from South Africa and Nigeria living under one roof.

These strangers will spend 77 days together and will be filmed 24/7.

The aim of the competition is to avoid being evicted from the house and to become a favourite with viewers who ultimately hold contestants’ fate in their hands.

The winner of the competition will walk away with a cash prize of around R1.7 million.

Meet the housemates