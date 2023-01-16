Maughan welcomes court's decision in Zuma & Ramaphosa private prosecution matter

Maughan said Ramaphosa would only be criminally liable for charges against him if she and state advocate Billy Downer are convicted for charges against them.

JOHANNESBURG - Journalist Karyn Maughan on Monday welcomed the Joburg High Court's decision to grant an interdict against former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This means Ramaphosa will no longer be appearing in the dock on Thursday to face the private criminal prosecution by Zuma.

Zuma accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact in the case he's filed against senior state advocate Billy Downer and Maughan.

"Criminality is about intentional negligence the taking of lives, robbery and violating the law. Now it's really questionable at this point what kind of basis there is to say that is a criminal offence, you know. Like can you charge a state function for not doing their job in a criminal context?"

However, the Jacob Zuma Foundation's Mzwanele Manyi said that an appeal of the court's judgment was not ruled out.

"By appearing in court you are painting yourself basically. This is what the court has said. It's quite absurd. It actually means that also you have justice for the elite and justice for the poor. A poor person would not even be given this kind of privilege."