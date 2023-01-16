Matric results will be released on 19 January as planned: Umalusi

Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi said that the reason the matric results will be coming late was due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi on Monday announced that the Quality Education Council does not need an extension for the release of the 2022 matric results.

Rakometsi said 19 January was always the agreed-upon date by all stakeholders.

He added that media reports of an extension have created unnecessary anxiety among learners.

Rakometsi was speaking during a media briefing hosted by Umalusi on the quality assessments of the 2022 examinations.

"The schools started late in 2022 as a result of the knock-on effects of the disruptions of 2020 and 2021 [academic years]. The schools had to do a lot of catching up as the class of 2022 suffered the full impact of the pandemic."