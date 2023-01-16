Matric results to be released on Thursday, confirms Umalusi

Among the issues to be addressed is the cheating scandal in Mpumalanga, and pupils being given early access to matric exam papers.

JOHANNESBURG - Education quality assurance body, Umalusi, has confirmed that the matric results will be released will on Thursday, with pupils able to receive their marks at schools on Friday.

This comes after reports that Umalusi had asked for an extension from the Education Department to release the final marks.

Over 100,000 Grade 12 learners passed matric in 2021.

Umalusi has assured that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce 2022's figures on Thursday.

The quality assurance body will hold a briefing on Monday to discuss a number of issues, including reports of cheating.

Umalusi's Biki Lepota: "The minister will make her announcement on the 19th and learners, as far as the department is concerned, will be able to fetch their results early in the morning on the 20th. There has not been any request for an extension to next week as reported in the media."