March to Luthuli House, lawsuit against Eskom, Gordhan on the cards

This comes as the country experiences unprecedented levels of load shedding with stage 6 blackouts implemented until further notice.

CAPE TOWN - A protest march to the African National Congress headquarters and a planned class action lawsuit against Eskom and the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are on the cards.

This comes as the country experiences unprecedented levels of load shedding with Stage 6 blackouts implemented until further notice.

READ: Eskom vows to abide by Nersa strict conditions following tariff hike decision

This also comes after the president cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum summit in Davos to deal with the energy challenges.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said his party is organising a major protest to take place at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters to protest the ongoing load shedding.

READ: Eskom energy crisis due to ANC cadre deployment policy: DA

He said that the ANC engineered load shedding.

"Let’s get people into the streets in a form of rolling mass action in response to the rolling blackouts that the government is perpetrating but also to put the blame at the doorstep, at the root cause of the problem. This is not an Eskom problem or Nersa problem, it’s an ANC problem," said Steenhuisen.

On the president’s cancelled trip to Davos, spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said this was because he understands the seriousness of the load shedding situation.

READ: Ramaphosa to hold emergency meetings this week amid worsening power crisis

While the DA and others will be heading to the street, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will take the matter to the courtroom.

He took to social media at the weekend saying there is a potential legal case for the government to answer on load shedding and its “devastating consequences” on a range of rights.