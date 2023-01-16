'Gogo is no more': Mampintsha's mother dies weeks after burying her son

Zumanguni Gumede passed away on Sunday night, just a few weeks after her son’s funeral in Durban.

DURBAN - The mother of the late kwaito and gqom star Mandlenkosi Maphumulo - better known as Mampintsha - has died, just weeks after her son.

Zumanguni Gumede passed away on Sunday night.

“I want to confirm that Gogo is no more,” family spokesperson Zamaswazi Gumede said.

She was admitted to a hospital in Durban after suffering a stroke shortly after the funeral.

“After we’ve just lost Mandlenkosi, we didn’t expect her to die so soon.”

ALSO READ: Durban won't be the same without Mampintsha, says KZN Premier Dube-Ncube

Mampintsha, 40, died after suffering a stroke in December. He passed away in hospital, his former manager, Lindokuhle Buthelezi, also known as Dogg Dbn, said.

Maphumulo, who was part of the kwaito music group Big Nuz, started his own record label in 2016, West Ink Records, signing popular artists such as his now-wife Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane, and DJ Thukzin.

He was laid to rest at the Lala Kahle Cemetery on 30 December 2022.