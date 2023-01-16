Late applications a serious challenge for pupil placements, says WCED

The department said that while it would do everything it could to ensure that learners were placed, parents should heed the call to apply on time.

JOHANNESBURG - As coastal schools prepare to reopen, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that late applications posed a serious challenge.

It added that while they were aware that some schools had reached capacity, it emphasised that children’s right to education would not be compromised.

The department said that parents needed to understand that they forfeited the choice to choose a school when applying late.

The department's Bronagh Hammond: "The challenge with late applications is that we do not know how many late applications we will receive, where placement will be required, for what grades, language and ages and for what subjects or specialised needs."