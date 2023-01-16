Just one girl's messy life: Pamela Anderson to release book & Netflix doccie

'Love, Pamela' and 'Pamela, a love story' will both be available on 31 January.

CAPE TOWN – A book and Netflix documentary about the life of media personality Pamela Anderson will be released on 31 January.

Her book, titled_ Love, Pamela _is about Anderson's life as a mother, activist and actress.

"It feels like some kind of miracle to be retracing the painful steps of my youth. I repainted scenes in detail if it were my childhood or at the Playboy Mansion," the star said on social media.

According to the synopsis, readers can expect “a story of an irrepressible free spirit coming home and discovering herself anew at every turn”.

"The book is an unpolished attempt. I had no co-writer," Anderson explained.

Pamela Anderson defined a decade. Now she will define herself.



Pamela, a love story premieres January 31. pic.twitter.com/Chi1ofbwNv ' Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2023

The documentary, Pamela, a love story, will see personal videos and diaries of Anderson as she shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal.

The 55-year-old is best known for being a favourite Playboy cover girl.

Her other claim to fame is playing the role of lifeguard Casey Jean Parker in the hit television series Baywatch.

Anderson has also been described as a Hollywood symbol of glamour and sex appeal.