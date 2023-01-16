Judgment expected in private prosecution matter between Zuma, Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approached the courts for relief from Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of him in his matter against State prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment will be handed down on Monday morning in the Johannesburg High Court in the presidential showdown between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa has approached the courts for relief from Zuma’s private prosecution of him in his matter against State prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

Zuma has accused Downer and Maughan of leaking his confidential medical records in the arms deal case and he is charging the president for failing to act against them.

The matter was heard by a full bench last week.

"This prosecution is prima facie unlawful. Why must my client be exposed to an unlawful prosecution in the context of the CPA for private prosecution?"

This is the crux of the argument by President Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Ngwako Maenetje.

He told the court that former President Jacob Zuma's prosecution of the president was unlawful as he was in breach of sections 7 and 9 of the Criminal Procedures Act.

He insisted that it was politically motivated, saying that if the president was criminally charged, he would have to step aside from his position as per the African National Congress (ANC)'s policy.

But Zuma's lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, said that this was all about a president who did not want to be subjected to the law, like all other South Africans.

"Because they know it's going to be a postponement as it always is in the case of any other accused, but no that's for the other 60 million inhabitants of South Africa, not the high and mighty," Mpofu said.

If the full bench, led by South Gauteng deputy judge president, Ronald Sutherland, rules in Zuma’s favour, Ramaphosa will have to stand in the dock this week as an accused.