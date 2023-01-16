Joburg CBD volatile after protest and death of foreign national

The JMPD said the cause of death of the individual is yet to be established adding that the South African Police Service was investigating the matter.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Monday said that Commissioner Street in the city centre was closed off to traffic following a protest in the area.

The protest was due to the death of a foreign national.

The JMPD said the cause of death of the individual is yet to be established adding that the South African Police Service was investigating the matter.

Members of the public were cautioned to avoid the area, while motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that the JMPD and the police are on the scene.

“The situation is currently volatile, as we have received reports that police vehicles are being stoned by the protesters. Motorists are urged to avoid Commissioner Street between Nugget and Mooi Street."