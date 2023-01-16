Inside EWN Roundtable: Have conditions for the Class of 2023 changed?

A discussion of panelists discuss whether the conditions of the education systems have changed for the Class of 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been many concerns raised since the reopening of inland schools in the past week. While some parents and learners enjoyed the experience of starting a new phase in learning, some parents could not join in that excitement as they were failed by the online registration system, which did not place their children in schools.



Other underlying factors and challenges included unrepaired school infrastructure, expensive uniforms and stationery, as well as the country's electricity crisis.

Speaking as one of the panelists on Inside EWN, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Basic Education, Steve Mabona, said that while the online application for pupil placement had been widely criticised, it had also been advantageous in assisting the government with varying factors.



"The online system has improved since it started in 2016. The issue that we have now is capacity as we don’t have enough spaces and enough schools in high-pressure areas and the system has assisted us in that we are able to see where help is needed," Mabona explained.

He also added that the issue was not about the quality of the schools in the high-pressure areas.



"Space is the dominant factor, in fact, we have seen a higher performance in township schools as opposed to former Model C schools and thanks to the system, we have been able to track that."



However, Tarryn Cooper-Bell, a senior attorney at the Equal Education Law Centre, questioned what quality education meant if some learners were subjected to overcrowding in classrooms. She said quality can’t just be a good matric pass rate.



"There are flaws in the manner that schools define quality education. We can not say quality has improved when there is a teacher shortage, overcrowding in learning spaces and dilapidated infrastructure in schools," Cooper-Bell said.

With KZN struggling to deal with the effects of last year's devastating floods, some schools are yet to recover, which means a delay in the progress for pupils to fully return to normal schooling.



Teacher union Naptosa executive director, Basil Manuel, told the panel that when there was poor infrastructure due to various reasons, like the weather, it needed to be repaired on time.



"If you don’t repair in time, the structure breaks down further and you're sitting with a school that is hardly worth having. We must remember that there are learners in schools and they deserve to be taught in dignified infrastructures."

To address the issue of infrastructure and overcrowding in Gauteng schools, Mabona said that satellite schools would be built in certain parts of the province.



Hope for the future of South Africa's education system looks bleak as the challenges within the institution keep on piling up from one generation to the next, making it difficult to see the strands of change for the class of 2023.

Manuel highlighted that while there had been improvement in the system from all levels of education, there were issues that we were not getting right.

"If you look back at where we have been, as the Department of Education, we certainly have made progress, but there are those evergreen issues that we are not getting right. Issues of overcrowding, poor infrastructure and the growing crisis of load shedding. These are the issues that detract from the successes. On the one hand, I can see progress but I can also see where we have been stuck in the mud in making progress."

